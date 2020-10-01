YouTube
    Police pushed, lathicharged and threw me to ground, claims Rahul Gandhi in Hathras

    Lucknow, Oct 01: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who march with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Hathras was stopped, alleged that the police lathicharged and pushed him to the ground. Gandhis had begun a march to Hathras after their cars were stopped by authorities.

    Later, both Rahul and Priyanka tweeted slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by UP police on his way to Hathras.

    Hathras gang-rape case: Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras, questions police 'on what grounds'

    "In times of sorrow, loved ones are not to be left alone. The 'Jungle Raj' in UP is such that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be so afraid, Chief Minister!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday has reached Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim, who died on Tuesday sparking nationwide outrage.

    Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is accompanying the two senior leaders.

    "They prevented us from going to Hathras. When we all set out by foot with Rahul ji, we were stopped repeatedly, and were thrashed with lathis. Many workers are injured. But our resolve is firm. The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish lathis, UP police had been used to protect the Dalit daughter of Hathras," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Tweet in Hindi.

    Ahead of Gandhis visit, Section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed.

    Hospital report doesn’t confirm rape says Hathras SP

    Gandhis want to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district. The victim's family also alleged that the UP Police had cremated her forcibly without their permission.

      Hathras sealed ahead of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit|Oneindia News

      Meanwhile, the Uttar Police also lathi-charged few Samajwadi Party workers on NH- 93. They were trying to reach the victim's house.

