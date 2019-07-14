  • search
    Police probe how woman crossed over LoC despite stringent checks

    Srinagar, July 14: The police have filed a missing persons' complaint after a woman from North Kashmir's town of Uri managed to cross the Line of Control to reach her relatives in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

    The Army too is probing, how the woman managed to cross the LoC despite heavy security and strong checks.

    The woman has been identified as Shaheena Begum (32). She is said to have gone missing on June 25.

    The police say that following a dispute with her husband, she had said that she was going to meet her relatives in Sahoora village, Baramulla district. Sahoora is the last village on the Indian side of the Line of Control and is around 20 kilometres from Uri.

    Sunday, July 14, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
