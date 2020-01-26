Police medals for 31 Delhi cops on Republic Day

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: Thirty-one Delhi Police personnel have been conferred with police medals for their services, officials said.

Twelve personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for distinguished service and 17 Police Medal for meritorious service on the eve of Republic Day.

The recipients of the gallantry medal are Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari, Inspector Manish Joshi, Inspector Pooran Chandra Yadav, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Inspector Umesh Barthwal, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Amul Tyagi, Sub-Inspector (SI), Yashpal Singh, SI Mukesh Singh and Assistant SI Gulab Singh.

Kushwah and Tyagi played instrumental roles in the arrest of the brain behind the creation of terrorist outfit Indian Mujahiddin Abdul Subhan Qureshi on January 20, 2018, at Paper Market in Delhi's Gazipur area.

While Hibu Tamang, Additional Commissioner of Police, who is posted in the Security Unit of Delhi Police, SI Chitra have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Mohammad Ali, the DCP (Licensing), Kumar Gynaesh, Additional DCP (Southeast), ACP Mehar Singh, ACP Ram Kumar Rathi, ACP Mukesh Tyagi, ACP Dinesh Keshav and Inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma are among the 17 who have been awarded Police Medal for meritorious services.