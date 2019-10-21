Police make further inroads in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: The police have made further inroads into the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. The police say that the two men from Surat, Gujarat- Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed had checked into a hotel in Lucknow at 11 pm on October 17.

The men left the hotel at 1.37 pm on October 18 after killing Tiwari inside his house in the Khursheed Bagh locality at around 1 pm on the same day.

The two men whose images have been captured on CCTV are yet to be arrested. Lucknow's senior superintendent of police, Kalanidhi Naithani said that the probe is on.

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime

We are also interrogating the hotel staff, he also said.

Further the police have recovered the blood stain kurtas worn by the two suspects. The saffron coloured kurtas, a towel, bad and other items too have been recovered from the Khalsa Inn hotel at the Lal bagh area in Lucknow.

The police also suspect that the murder may have been planned in Dubai. It has also been found by the police that the pistol used in the murder was purchased in Surat, Gujarat. The Dubai links are being established, police sources say.

Both the Uttar Pradesh police and the Gujarat ATS are in touch with each other. Both the UP police and ATS have carried out a spate of arrests linked to the murder of Tiwari.

The police say that the murder of Tiwari was a fall out of communal hate. UP's director general of police, O P Singh said that they had arrested three men in connection with the murder of Tiwari, the founder of Hindu Samaj Party.

The killers were traced through the bills of the sweets purchased from a shop in Surat. A total of five persons were involved in the murder, the police said.

Singh said that the three arrested have been identified as Maulana Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. Salim had radicalised the other men by showing a hate speech made by Tiwari in 2015.

Singh said that they had purchased the sweets from a shop in Surat and the same box was used to carry the weapons. Further the police have learnt that two of the executors lived in Gujarat, but had links to Uttar Pradesh.