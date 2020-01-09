  • search
    JNU violence: Delhi Police collecting data of mobile phone location to nab culprits

    New Delhi, Jan 09: In wake of the recent violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital, the Delhi police have found vital leads into the identities of the masked assailants who brutally attacked students and professors of the varsity on January 5, government sources revealed on Wednesday.

    Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, we’re on the verge of cracking case, says Govt

    The police have collected dump data of mobile phones of people from campus to identify the culprits behind the Sunday''s assault on the JNU students, officials said.

    "Some masked persons have been identified, soon the police will crack the identity of the masked men seen in the videos who vandalised public and private property in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacked students," news agency ANI quoted government officials as saying.

    Police said that several students have come forward to share information regarding the incident on Sunday after police made a public appeal requesting people to share information, footage and video clips relating to the incident.

    Even some of the teachers with whom crime branch officials spoke to said it would be difficult for them to identify those involved in the violence, the officer said.

    Over 30 students and professors of JNU, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were brutally assaulted and beaten with sticks and iron rods after masked goons, including women, stormed the campus on Sunday.

    Earlier today, the JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagdeesh Kumar met Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary GC Hosur of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and briefed them about bringing back normalcy in the JNU campus.

    The Delhi Police had earlier requested all eyewitnesses to come forward with any information they have on the incident after it stated that most of the CCTV footage had been damaged in the rampage. The Delhi Police had also filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and 19 others in connection with the violence, alleging that she attacked security guards and vandalised server room on January 4.

