Police had tough time, but efficiently managed impatient devotees at Siddaganga Mutt

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkuru, Jan 22: Police personnel had a tough challenge to manage emotionally charged crowd, but efficiently maintained order on the premises of Siddaganga Mutt.

As the day drew to a close, number of devotees was increasing in thousands.

Yet, the men in khaki are staring at a bigger challenge on Tuesday, the day Sri Shivakumara Swamiji will be laid to rest.

By a rough estimate, 6 to 7 lakh people likely to visit Siddaganga Mutt. Moreover, VVIP and VIPs are also arriving to pay their last respect.

The administration is running free transport in the district for the convenience of the devotees.

Around 10,000 police personnel are present in Tumkuru and Siddaganga. Police constables from five districts have been mobilised to maintain law and order.

Shivakumara Swamiji will be cremated at 4.30 PM with full state honours today.

People from across the state are rushing to the Siddagnaga Mutt premises after the administration announced the news of passing away of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji yesterday. The revered seer died at the age of 111 after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The Swami, who is said to be one of the oldest persons living in India, had been suffering from lung infection for the past few weeks. He had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years due to his advanced age.