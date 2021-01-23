The mystery behind the masked man at the farmers’ protest

Police grant permission to farmer unions to conduct Tractor Parade on Republic Day

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Farmers protesting the central government's new agricultural laws claimed that they had got the permission to enter Delhi for their tractor rally that is slated to be staged on Republic Day.

Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India told reporters.

"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," he added.