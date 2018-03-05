Police detains Telangana BJP members protesting against KCR's comment

Telangana BJP members have been detained by the Hyderabad Police during party's protest march against CM K Chandrashekhar Rao over his alleged abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao was taken into preventive custody by the Police ahead of BJP's protest march against Telangana CM KC Rao over his alleged abusive comments against PM Modi.

Dr K Laxman, Telangana BJP President, said, "BJP Telangana is demanding CM KC Rao to withdraw his words made against PM Modi. Today we have called for 'Gherao' of Pragati Bhawan. Police in Hyderabad have house arrested me. My fundamental rights have been curtailed by this government."

However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had denied the BJP's charge that he had used any abusive words against PM Narendra Modi. His comments come after the saffron party had alleged that the Chief Minister reportedly used a Telugu word during his public meeting in Karimnagar which was disrespectful to PM Modi.

"I haven't abused anyone. I'm PM Modi's best friend. I sought an appointment with him in Delhi, that itself shows I have nothing against him, but he couldn't accommodate the request for an appointment," KCR said, reported news agency ANI.

Oneindia News

