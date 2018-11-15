  • search

Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Four transgenders have been detained by the Delhi Police after a video of them taking their clothes off on the newly constructed Signature Bridge in the city went viral on social media on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

    Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

    Police have registered a case of obscenity in public against the four persons. "We have detained four transgenders and are questioning them in connection with the incident," the police officer said.

    The video shows them taking their clothes off on the Signature Bridge and dancing, while people watch them. Police are trying to establish the exact date of the alleged incident. Security has been tightened on the Signature Bridge after claims that there wasn't any police presence on the overpass.

    The Signature Brigde has become a popular hangout spot ever since its opening. Some have been seen taking selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge. Police have written to the civic authorities to install informative boards cautioning people against clicking selfies in a dangerous manner and the traffic police are issuing challans against violations.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    transgenders signature bridge delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue