Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Nov 15: Four transgenders have been detained by the Delhi Police after a video of them taking their clothes off on the newly constructed Signature Bridge in the city went viral on social media on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

Police have registered a case of obscenity in public against the four persons. "We have detained four transgenders and are questioning them in connection with the incident," the police officer said.

The video shows them taking their clothes off on the Signature Bridge and dancing, while people watch them. Police are trying to establish the exact date of the alleged incident. Security has been tightened on the Signature Bridge after claims that there wasn't any police presence on the overpass.

The Signature Brigde has become a popular hangout spot ever since its opening. Some have been seen taking selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge. Police have written to the civic authorities to install informative boards cautioning people against clicking selfies in a dangerous manner and the traffic police are issuing challans against violations.

PTI