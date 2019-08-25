Police continues to question many as Tamil Nadu remains on high state of alert

Chennai, Aug 25: Following a terror threat that prompted the Intelligence Bureau to put Tamil Nadu on high alert, five persons including a woman have been detained. The detention comes in the wake of the police continuing to screen people and places to find out clues about the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terror module.

The police detained for questioning one Abdul Kader Raheem, a native of Thrissur along with a woman. Both were questioned at the police guest house. Raheem's lawyer however told the media that he had returned from Bahrain two days back. He had gone to the court to plead innocence after his named was linked to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba module.

The lawyer also said that his ID was misused by some persons and he was being framed in the case.

Last week, the IB had sounded an alert after it was found that five persons, including a Pakistani and

Sri Lankan Muslims had infiltrated into Coimbatore in a bid to carry out terror strikes in Tamil Nadu.

An IB source informed OneIndia that the alert was sounded after the intelligence was found to be Grade A and actionable.

The IB further said that one of the operatives was a Pakistani, while the rest were Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims. The Pakistani operative operative goes by the name Anwar Ilyas.

The IB has asked the police to maintain a high state of alert and also said that these persons are moving around disguised as Hindus. They would be found sporting a tilak, the IB has also warned.

Further the IB said that the terrorists would make attempts to mingle with the locals. The police have been advised to keep a close watch as these persons could use public transport to reach their destination.

The police have however advised the people not to panic and added that this is a precautionary alert.

All measures have been taken to neutralise the threat, the police also said.

Coimbatore has been facing a problem of both radicalisation and terror over the past several years.

Modules of the Students Islamic Movement of India and Lashkar-e-Tayiba are considered to be strong in this area.