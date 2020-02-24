  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police constable dead as pro-anti citizenship law protesters clash in northeast Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day as the pro and anti citizenship law protesters pelted stones at each other. Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

    A head constable has been killed in the incident. One police constable was brought dead while a DCP suffered head injuries. He has been shifted to hospital.

    Police constable dead as pro-anti citizenship law protesters clash

    Incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported near Maujpur Metro Station where some vehicles were set on fire. At least two vehicles and a dire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur. The injured persons have been shifted to the GTB hospital.

    Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal said in a tweet.

    Meanwhile Section 144 has been imposed in northeast Delhi. Traffic movement has been closed on Signature Bridge due to the demonstration. Two cars and the front portion of a petrol bunk have also been burnt down.

    On Sunday, clashes broke out at the same area soon after Delhi BJP leader, Kapil Mishra gathered along with the pro- citizenship law supporters. At least 500 people have been staging a sit in from Saturday o the road outside the Jaffrabad Metro Station. "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared," Mishra said in a tweet.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    clashes protesters police new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X