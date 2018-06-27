Police confirm Pakistan national Naved Jutt killed Shujaat Bukhari

The police have identified all the three killers of noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari. The police said that two of the killers were locals, while the third was a Pakistani.

The police said that the Pakistani has been identified as Naved Jutt, who it may be recalled had escaped from police custody recently.

Also Read | Did this man kill noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari

Jutt it may be recalled had escaped from police custody recently when he was taken to a hospital for a medical check up. This video became a clear indicator that the terrorist groups were working together in Kashmir.

Officials say that it is now clear that this entire operation was carried out on the instructions of the ISI. The ISI was upset with Bukhari for his Track-II efforts in which he had sought for an independent Kashmir. The ISI and the Hizbul were unhappy with his comments on the issue. Following his comments, there were various comments on the social media in which he was accused of being a collaborator.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day