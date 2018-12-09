  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Police complaint against BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya, 3 others

    By Pti
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 9: The West Bengal Police has filed a suo motu complaint against state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and three other party leaders for conducting a public meeting in Coochbehar district on Friday without requisite permission, police said.

    Besides Ghosh, BJP state-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Rahul Sinha and general secretary Raju Banerjee have been named in the complaint registered on Saturday, a senior officer of the district police said on Sunday.

    BJPs Kailash Vijayvargiya,

    "We have registered a suo motu case against four BJP leaders for holding the rally without proper permission from the administration. We have started taking necessary action against them," he said.

    The BJP leaders have been booked under different sections of the IPC and the Police Act, he said.

    Ghosh, along with other party leaders, addressed the rally on a private land in Jhinaidanga in Coochbehar district after BJP's rath yatra was put on hold, the officer said, quoting the complaint.

    When contacted, the state BJP chief said he went to the stage to thank the people, who had gathered at the venue in large numbers.

    "Since a big crowd had already arrived at the venue, I had gone to the dais to thank them for coming. In fact, I had told them that we will not be addressing the rally.

    "This shows their (police) intention. If they continue to act like this, it will be clear how police works here in the state," Ghosh said, adding other party leaders named in the complaint were not present on the dais.

    BJP President Amit Shah was to kickstart the campaign titled 'Save Democracy Rally' from Coochbehar district on Friday, from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum district on December 14.

    The rath yatras were scheduled to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.

    A single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court had on Thursday refused permission to the party to hold the yatra.

    Subsequently, the BJP moved the division bench of the court, which modified the earlier order and directed the state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police to sit with three BJP leaders by December 12 and take a decision on the matter by December 14.

    The division bench of Justices Biswanath Somadder and A Mukherjee also criticised the state government for not responding to BJP's letters for permission to hold three rath yatras in the state.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kailash vijayvargiya west bengal bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue