    Police busts big cricket betting racket in Kolkata

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, June 02: A cricket betting racket was busted and two persons were arrested from the central part of the city's Jorashanko area, police said.

    Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a building in Rabindra Sarani under Jorashanko police station limits and arrested two persons for allegedly being part of the racket late Saturday evening, they said.

    Representational Image

    Two mobile phones, one television set and over Rs 1.2 lakh were recovered from the duo's possession, a senior police officer said.

    "In pursuant to the statement of the accused persons, we have started a search for the other gang members," he said.

    "A case u/s 120B/420 IPC & 3, 4, West Bengal Prize Competition & Gambling Act was being registered in Jorasanko Police Station," the officer said.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
