On March 31, protesting SSC students gathered in Delhi's Parliament Street from all over the country with the demand for strictest punishment to those accused of the SSC paper leak were brutally lathi-charged by the Delhi Police.

Students also proceeded to gherao the police station where the accused have been booked after the rally today to demand the sternest of actions. However, they claim that the Government is not cooperation with them as they are seeking justice and is using police force to quash their voice.

A number of students alleged that the police roughed them up while they were just asking for justice as the paper leak cost them their hard work and dedicated effort.

The protest by the students had been going on for about a month now, and the students claim that they have not received any concrete solutions to their problems and demand yet and they will not call off the protest until their demands are met.

Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister yesterday wrote to the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested him to call for a meeting for all the educations ministers in the country to discuss the issue of SSC and CBSE paper leaks.

Here are the demands of the students:

Time-bound CBI probe on all exams recently conducted by the SSC. Immediate Change of Exam conducting vendor. Reforms in SSC (Normalisation of marks, time-bound examinations, Age reckoning issue, Reserve waiting list, Transparency in exams and others). Robust grievance redressal mechanism.

