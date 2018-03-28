Police arrests 4 people for SSC exam paper leak

Police arrested four people in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak on Wednesday. The culprits were arrested in a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Police arrests 4 people for SSC exam paper leak. Courtesy: ANI news
DCP North Delhi Jatin Narwal says 'Rs 51,83700 in cash, 3 laptops, 10 mobile phones, pen drives and hard disks recovered.'

As per NDTV reports, they had allegedly hacked the data entry operator exam held by the Staff Selection Commission. They hired around 150 people to hack the systems, access the question papers and solve them, police said. They allegedly charged Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for helping each candidate.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
