Police arrest ‘suspected terrorists’, turn out to be extra actors on Hrithik Roshan’s film set

New Delhi, May 30: If this isn't a case of mistaken identity, we don't know what is. The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two people on suspicion of being terrorists. But it turned out the two men were supporting cast members of a Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film, who were dressed for their part for the film.

The police had registered a case against them under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for creating panic and disrupting peace.

They were identified as Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20) were dressed like bombers with bullet vests around them, reported India Today.

After being alerted by a security guard from an automated teller machine (ATM) in the North-East of Mumbai, the control room swung into action. Cops from seven police stations around the area and the Coast Guard were on red alert.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police stopped a bus that the two had boarded and arrested them. They later found out that the bus was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were extras on Hrithik and Tiger's forthcoming action film

The Mumbai police also felicitated Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnnel who had alerted the police about this.

With TV9 Gujurati tweeting about this rather ironical situation, Twitter users went all out and made light of the situation.

The Yash Raj Films movie is tentatively titled Hrithik vs Tiger and is the most anticipated action film from the two Bollywood stars and is directed by Siddharth Anand.