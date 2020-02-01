Police arrest man who fired bullets at Shaheen Bagh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 01: Two days after a man brandished a gun at a group of students near Jamia area, another man fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Saturday. Police has taken the accused into custody.

This comes two days after a man fired with a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the Jamia area in Delhi, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Delhi, on incident of firing in Shaheen Bagh said that the man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man appeared be in his 20s identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, he opened fire close to the police barricades, nearly 250 metres behind the stage. Later, he was overpowered by police personnel and taken into custody.

"Only Hindus will get to call the shots in our country and nobody else (Hamare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi. Aur kisi ki nahi chalegi)," the man shouted while he was being taken into custody.

The incident triggered huge tensions in the Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday.

The injured student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shahdab Farooq was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, later released was a mass communications student, who hails from Kashmir.

The Delhi Police will verify the documents to ascertain the age of the person who brandished a gun at a group of students near Jamia, as his family claimed that he was a minor.