Police arrest ISJK recruit in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3: A student from Jammu and Kashmir who had joined the terror outfit, Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the police.

Ehtisham Bilal, who had joined the ISJK in October returned home after being coaxed by his family. He was arrested upon his return. Ehtisham was missing since October 28 and following his joining the terror group, a video as circulated, showing his posing with an ISIS flag. In the video he can also be heard speaking about how he was beaten up in Delhi.

He further said in the video, " This is a message to all who consider Jihad is a way of fighting. Our blood is not white, we will give you tears of blood. I was looking into the eyes of those non-Muslims, when they attacked me in groups like dogs. I felt I had delayed being part of Jihad for long. But not anymore."

Ehtisham was a first year student of bachelors in Medical Imaging Technology at the Sharda University.

He is alleged to have been beaten up during a clash between two groups of students, following which he had gone missing.