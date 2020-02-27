Police are here for you, please don't assemble in groups...: OP Mishra during flag march in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: Tension continued to grip northeast Delhi with police and paramilitary troops conducting flag marches in the area. The death toll in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi rose to 30 on Thursday, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Hospital authorities said.

"Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth'', said during a flag march in Chand Bagh area.

Late on Wednesday, Doval also held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the situation in Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Seelampur and Trilokpuri areas.

After Monday night, incidents of arson, tension had smouldered in the national capital and on Tuesday, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late night also took stock of the situation.

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

Delhi violence: Fire service received 19 calls from violence-hit areas

Meanwhile, in a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Delhi High Court later also directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).