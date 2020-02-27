  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police are here for you, please don't assemble in groups...: OP Mishra during flag march in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Tension continued to grip northeast Delhi with police and paramilitary troops conducting flag marches in the area. The death toll in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi rose to 30 on Thursday, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Hospital authorities said.

    "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth'', said during a flag march in Chand Bagh area.

    OP Mishra
    OP Mishra

    Late on Wednesday, Doval also held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the situation in Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Seelampur and Trilokpuri areas.

    After Monday night, incidents of arson, tension had smouldered in the national capital and on Tuesday, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late night also took stock of the situation.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      Delhi violence: Fire service received 19 calls from violence-hit areas

      Meanwhile, in a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

      The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The Delhi High Court later also directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      death communal violence new delhi

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X