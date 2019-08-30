Polala Amavasya 2019, date, time and significance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Polala Amavasya 2019 is one of the important fasting days. It is dedicated to Goddess Poleramma. It is observed on the 'amavasya' (no moon day) during the 'Shravana' month. Polala Amavasya is majorly a festival observed in South India, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and adjoining areas. Hence this festival is also known as 'Shravana Amavasya'.

According to the Hindu legends, Goddess Poleramma or Goddess Pochamma is considered to be protector or guardian of children, and married women therefore keep the Polala Amavasya vratam for the wellness and longevity of their children. Polala Amavasya is also referred as 'Pithori Amavasya 2019'.

The observance of Polala Amavasya 2019 is very much similar to 'Shital Sasthi' in Orissa and 'Sheetal Saptami' puja in the northern states of India.

Goddess Poleramma is considered to be the local deity who protects children from all evils and mishaps. She is believed to be one of main incarnation of Goddess Shakti or Durga. The day of worshipping Poleramma coincides with 'amavasya' each year; hence this vratam is called as 'Polala Amavasya. On this day special rituals and pujas are organized in Poleramma temples, all across India.

Significance of Polala Amavasya:

The festival of Polala Amavasya holds immense significance for women bearing children. As Goddess Poleramma is the protector of children, mothers worship Her with full dedication and affection. By observing a fast on this day, it is believed that Goddess Poleramma will protect the children from several diseases, particularly small pox and chicken pox. As the month of Shravana corresponds to months of July-August that marks the onset of monsoon season, diseases spread quickly during this time. As Children are most vulnerable, Polala Amavasya vratam is observed to keep children healthy.

Panchang:

Suryodayam (Sunrise) 06:11 Suryastamaya (Sunset) 18:43

Chandrodayam (Moonrise)00:00 Chandrastama (Moonset)19:01

Today's Panchangam

Paksha (Fortnight) Krishna Paksha

Tithi (Lunar Day) Amavasya - 16:06

Nakshatra Magha - 17:12

Yoga Shiva - 18:09

Karana Kinstughna - 26:10*

Today's Panchang

Purnimanta Month Bhaadrupada

Amavasyanta Month Sraavana

Shaka Samvatsara: Vikari

Vikram Samvat Varsha: Paridhavi

Rahu Kalam: 10:53 - 12:27

Gulika Kalam: 07:45 - 09:19

Yama Gandam: 15:35 - 17:09

Today's Rashi

Ravi Rashi (Sun Sign) Simha

Chandra Rashi (Moon Sign) Simha

Auspicious Time

Amrita Kalam 15:06 - 16:30

Abhijit: 12:02 - 12:52

Time to Avoid

Varjyam Kalam 24:10* - 25:34*

Durmuhurthams: 12:52 - 13:42