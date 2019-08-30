  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Polala Amavasya 2019, date, time and significance

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 30: Polala Amavasya 2019 is one of the important fasting days. It is dedicated to Goddess Poleramma. It is observed on the 'amavasya' (no moon day) during the 'Shravana' month. Polala Amavasya is majorly a festival observed in South India, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and adjoining areas. Hence this festival is also known as 'Shravana Amavasya'.

    Polala Amavasya 2019, date, time and significance
    A Sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam. PTI

    According to the Hindu legends, Goddess Poleramma or Goddess Pochamma is considered to be protector or guardian of children, and married women therefore keep the Polala Amavasya vratam for the wellness and longevity of their children. Polala Amavasya is also referred as 'Pithori Amavasya 2019'.

    The observance of Polala Amavasya 2019 is very much similar to 'Shital Sasthi' in Orissa and 'Sheetal Saptami' puja in the northern states of India.

    Goddess Poleramma is considered to be the local deity who protects children from all evils and mishaps. She is believed to be one of main incarnation of Goddess Shakti or Durga. The day of worshipping Poleramma coincides with 'amavasya' each year; hence this vratam is called as 'Polala Amavasya. On this day special rituals and pujas are organized in Poleramma temples, all across India.

    2019 Amavasya dates, start end time

    Significance of Polala Amavasya:

    The festival of Polala Amavasya holds immense significance for women bearing children. As Goddess Poleramma is the protector of children, mothers worship Her with full dedication and affection. By observing a fast on this day, it is believed that Goddess Poleramma will protect the children from several diseases, particularly small pox and chicken pox. As the month of Shravana corresponds to months of July-August that marks the onset of monsoon season, diseases spread quickly during this time. As Children are most vulnerable, Polala Amavasya vratam is observed to keep children healthy.

    Panchang:

    Suryodayam (Sunrise) 06:11 Suryastamaya (Sunset) 18:43

    Chandrodayam (Moonrise)00:00 Chandrastama (Moonset)19:01

    Today's Panchangam

    Paksha (Fortnight) Krishna Paksha

    Tithi (Lunar Day) Amavasya - 16:06

    Nakshatra Magha - 17:12

    Yoga Shiva - 18:09

    Karana Kinstughna - 26:10*

    Today's Panchang

    Purnimanta Month Bhaadrupada

    Amavasyanta Month Sraavana

    Shaka Samvatsara: Vikari

    Vikram Samvat Varsha: Paridhavi

    Rahu Kalam: 10:53 - 12:27

    Gulika Kalam: 07:45 - 09:19

    Yama Gandam: 15:35 - 17:09

    Today's Rashi

    Ravi Rashi (Sun Sign) Simha

    Chandra Rashi (Moon Sign) Simha

    Auspicious Time

    Amrita Kalam 15:06 - 16:30

    Abhijit: 12:02 - 12:52

    Time to Avoid

    Varjyam Kalam 24:10* - 25:34*

    Durmuhurthams: 12:52 - 13:42

    More DATE News

    Read more about:

    date timing festivals

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue