PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, illegally occupied by Pakistan, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday lashed out at terror state Pakistan, and said that Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK are occupied territory and is controlled by terrorists.

    In a strong message to Pakistan, Rawat said,''When we say Jammu & Kashmir, the complete state of Jammu & Kashmir includes PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. Therefore PoK and Gilgit Baltistan become an occupied territory - a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour.''

    J&K: Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands

    Rawat said,''The territory which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist controlled country or a terrorist controlled part of Pakistan.''

    ''Let me assure that the best rifle available in the world, the Sig Sauer from America will be available to the infantry soldiers by the end of this year,'' he also said.

    Army Chief said, "We're confident that the abrogation of Article 370 will help for better amalgamation of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of the country.''

