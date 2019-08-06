  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PoK and Aksai Chin also integral part of India: Amit Shah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Home Minister Amit Shah firmly backed the Union Government's decision to do away with Article 370 and rubbished Congress' charge that introduction of the bill and the resolution were a violation of the rights of the people.

    Shah today moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    "Article 370 which granted special status to, had to go as it was the root of terrorism in the state and was the biggest hurdle to normalcy. Nothing will happen... It won't be allowed to turn into another Kosovo," Shah said in Parliament.

    "Whenever I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin comes under it and can die for it," Shah said while snapping back at a comment by a Congress MP who said, "I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight."

    Shah said there has been a long-standing demand for giving Union Territory status to Ladakh which was fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government. "Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it," he said.

    Article 370: PM Modi praises Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha

    Dismissing opposition's charge that introduction of the bill and the resolution were a violation of the rights of the people, Shah said nobody can stop him from introducing a resolution on Kashmir in Parliament. The home minister also said the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have an assembly with a chief minister and MLAs.

    The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far- reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

    Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah article 370 union government bill violation aksai chin

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue