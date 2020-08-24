Poetic justice: Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Ghulam Nabi Azad over Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remarks

New Delhi, Aug 24: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter offered to resign from Congress, following Rahul Gandhi's 'colluding with BJP remark.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi took a swipe at Azad over apparent 'slavery' with the party for 45 years.

Owaisi further said that anyone opposing 'Janeudhari leadership' will be branded B-Team. His reference is to being termed as the BJP's B-team for years.

"Poetic Justice: @ghulamnazad sb u'd accused me of exactly this. Now you're accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it's proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress," Owaisi said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attacked a section of the party for going public against the leadership, and charged that the letter seeking leadership changes was written in cahoots with the BJP, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal retorted sharpl.

Azad said he would resign if any such link is established.

In his brief speech at the CWC, Rahul Gandhi reportedly also questioned the timing of the letter, which was sent when Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised.

Azad, who is one of the signatories read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi and only wanted organisational reform in the larger interest of the party.

While reading out the letter, Azad asked which part of it was an attack on Sonia or Rahul Gandhi.

Azad said he can never undermine Sonia gandhi or contribution of Nehru-Gandhi family to the Congress. In his brief speech, the senior Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi's hard work in building the party, bringing it to power in 2004 and 2009 was a matter of record and doesn't need validation from anyone. "Changes demanded are purely organisational and in keeping with spirit of CWC resolution passed when Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief which had called for extensive overhaul," Azad said.

Azad said he would resign from the party and politics if anyone proved that he was working in tandem with the BJP.