Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
PNB scam: Non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Special PMLA court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrant against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with PNB fraud case.

Non-bailable warrant warrant against Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, and uncle Mehul Choksi had been summoned by the ED to appear at its zonal office in Mumbai. Since they have skipped the summons, the agency approached a special PMLA court to get non-bailable warrants against them.

Nirav Modi has refused to join the CBI investigation into the Rs 12,622 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

In an email to ED, Nirav Modi told, "The lightning speed in which the authority has acted clearly shows that the action itself was pre-determined and my fate was already decided, without even considering my reply and without any regard to law."

"Still working abroad as I continue to be very engaged in trying to deal with businesses that I am involved with outside of India. Trying to ensure that so far as possible the position of these business creditors(including banks)& employees are properly considered," Nirav Modi wrote. 

Also, CBI officials contacted Nirav through his official email address, asking him to be a part of the investigation. The jewellery merchant, however, replied in the negative with the explanation that he has "business abroad" that needed attending to.

Meanwhile, CBI produced six accused before Special CBI court seeking police custody for Gokulanath Shetty and judicial custody for the other five.

