    PNB scam: Nirav Modi spotted in UK

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Nirav Modi, an accused in the PNB scam has been located in the United Kingdom. This information was given by the UK government.

    File photo of Nirav Modi
    File photo of Nirav Modi

    Minister of State for External Affairs, V K Singh while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha said that the National Central Bureau of Manchester conveyed to the Indian agencies that their investigations have led to the location of Modi in the UK.

    India had in August 2018 sent two requests, one through the CBI and another from the Enforcement Directorate to the UK seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi to India.

    Singh said that the requests are under consideration of the authorities in the UK. It may be recalled that in June, the MEA had written to several European countries seeking help in tracking Modi.

    Saturday, December 29, 2018, 6:13 [IST]
