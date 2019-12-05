  • search
    PNB scam: Mumbai court declares Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offender

    Mumbai, Dec 05: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday declared Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, and and money laundering case, as a fugitive economic offender by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act ( PMLA) court. Order on confiscation of his properties will happen later.

    Special CBI court judge VC Barde had earlier issued the proclamation order against Modi, his brother Neeshal Modi and a close associate Subhash Parab, directing them to remain present before it by mid-January.

    As per the law, once a court issues a proclamation order, the accused needs to remain present before it within the stipulated deadline, failing which it can proceed to declare the accused a proclaimed offender.

    Once a person is declared a proclaimed offender, the probe agency can begin confiscation of his properties in India.

    Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the case, which is related to alleged fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking that caused a loss of over $2 billion to PNB, a public sector bank.

