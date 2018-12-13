Home News India PNB scam: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on request of CBI

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice to fugitive offender Mehul Choksi, wanted in the 13,000-crore bank fraud case, on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation.

In September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder to Interpol about its application seeking a red corner notice against Choksi in connection with the alleged over Rs 13,000 crore PNB money laundering case.

"The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. Mehul Choksi who owns Gitanjali Gems is under investigation for his role in the PNB scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies cheated the bank of Rs 7,000 crore, has taken citizenship of Antigua. Nirav is said to be in London and India has sent formal requests to both seeking their extradition.