PNB scam: If Choksi wants case details, let him return to India, ED tells Interpol

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Enforcement Directorate has told the Interpol that if PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi wants details about the case, he should first return to India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and ED have been seeking a Red Corner Notice (RCN) to be issued against Choksi.

The Interpol had written to the ED stating that a copy of the cases and allegations be officially provided. However the ED has told the Interpol that Choksi needs to return to India, if wants a copy of the cases and allegations.

"Why is he asking for the case details from the Interpol. The chargesheet against him has been filed in a special court at Mumbai. As an accused, he has full right to seek a copy from the court. He is making such demands from the Interpol periodically with the sole purpose of delaying the issuance of the RCN against him," the ED said.

This is not for the first time that there has been such a communication between the ED and Interpol. Earlier the ED had told the Interpol not to share details of the case with Choksi after he had raised queries about the details of the investigation against him.