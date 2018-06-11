PNB scam: CBI asks Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Interpol seeking red corner notices (RCN) against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in Big bank scam.

Billionaire Modi, at the centre of a money laundering case linked to the over USD 2 billion PNB fraud, has fled to the UK where the absconding diamantaire has sought asylum claiming 'political persecution' back home, according to a media report.

The FT reported that Modi is in London to claim asylum from what he calls as political persecution. The report while citing officials from the Ministry of External Affairs said that they were waiting for the law enforcement agencies to approach them before seeking extradition. The centre is already seeking extradition of Vijay Mallya who is also in the UK.The police filed charges against several persons in May including Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Both have denied any wrong doing. Last month several executives of the ban were named in the chargesheet. They were charged with misleading the RBI in 2016.

