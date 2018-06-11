English

PNB scam: CBI asks Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Interpol seeking red corner notices (RCN) against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in Big bank scam.

    Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi
    Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi

    Billionaire Modi, at the centre of a money laundering case linked to the over USD 2 billion PNB fraud, has fled to the UK where the absconding diamantaire has sought asylum claiming 'political persecution' back home, according to a media report.

    The FT reported that Modi is in London to claim asylum from what he calls as political persecution. The report while citing officials from the Ministry of External Affairs said that they were waiting for the law enforcement agencies to approach them before seeking extradition. The centre is already seeking extradition of Vijay Mallya who is also in the UK.The police filed charges against several persons in May including Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Both have denied any wrong doing. Last month several executives of the ban were named in the chargesheet. They were charged with misleading the RBI in 2016.

    Read more about:

    cbi nirav modi mehul choksi pnb scam

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue