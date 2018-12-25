  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PNB Scam: Can’t fly 41 hours to reach India, says Mehul Choksi

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 25: Mehul Choksi, an accused in the PNB scam has told a court here he cannot return to India as he would not be able to endure a 41 hour flight. While citing various issues such as health, Choksi also blamed the Enforcement Directorate for going slow on the probe. The probe is on at tortoise speed, he said.

    PNB Scam: Can’t fly 41 hours to reach India, says Mehul Choksi
    Mehul Choksi

    If this is the speed at which the probe is being carried out, then the trial would take years to complete, Choksi also said. He further said that the ED had undervalued deliberately the properties attached in a bid to attach more properties. The properties include those valued in the range of Rs 89 crore to Rs 537 crore.

    Also Read | PNB scam: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on request of CBI

    The reply was submitted before the special judge after the ED had moved a plea to declare Choksi as an economic offender. The ED also sought to confiscate his properties under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

    Choksi in his plea sought for the dismissal of the plea by the ED and asp added that he was in touch with the officials of the PNB to settle the dues. This correspondence between me and the bank has not been placed on record before the court deliberately by the ED, he also contended.

    Read more about:

    mehul choksi enforcement directorate pnb scam punjab national bank nirav modi cbi

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue