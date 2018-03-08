PNB scam: 'Can't come to India,' Mehul Choksi told CBI

Mehul Choksi, accused in Rs 12,000 Crore Punjab National Bank scam, in a letter to CBI, told that he was not in a position to travel. A Blue Corner notice was issued against diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Group and Nirav Modi in February.

Choksi replied to CBI, "As my Passport stands suspended. I further wish to point out that the RPO Mumbai has not given me any explanation as to why my Passport has been suspended and as to how I am a security threat to India."

"I am also not in a position to travel due to my persisting health problem. I had a cardiac procedure which was conducted in the first week of February 2018 and there is still pending work to be done on the same," he said.

Choksi and designer diamond jewellery businessman Nirav Modi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after the bank fraud recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Choksi and Modi are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

(With agency inputs)

