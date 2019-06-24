  • search
    PNB scam: Bombay HC seeks report from JJ Hospital docs on Mehul Choksi's health

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jun 24: The Bombay High Court Monday sought a sealed report from an expert team of doctors at the state-run J J Hospital on the medical condition of diamantaire Mehul Choksi and if he was in a position to travel.

    Choksi, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, is presently in Antigua and has told the high court that he is unable to travel to India due to ill health.

    The bench on Monday directed Choksi's advocate to submit all of his client's latest medical reports to the team of doctors at the JJ Hospital's cardiology department. The hospital shall, on July 9, submit the sealed report to the court with its opinion on whether Choksi can travel, the bench said.

    The court will hear the plea on July 10. Choksi has claimed that he left India in January 2018 to undergo a bypass surgery and not to avoid prosecution. In an affidavit filed in the HC, he said he would return to India if he is medically fit. Earlier, the ED had told court that it was ready to provide an air ambulance to bring Choksi to India from Antigua.

    A division bench of justices I A Mahanty and A M Badar is presently hearing a petition filed by Choksi challenging an application filed by the ED seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender.

    PTI

