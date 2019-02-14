PNB recruitment 2019: Recruitment of 325 Technical Officers

New Delhi, Feb 14: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 325 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for Officer (IT), Senior Manager (Credit) and various other vacancies can apply online application from 14th February 2019 and before 2nd March 2019.

Education Qualification:

Officer : Full time course in MCA/ B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Electronics and Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology from a University/Institute recognized by the Govt. Of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Senior Manager: CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

Age limit:

Officer : 21 to 28 years

Senior Manager : 25 to 37 years

As of 1st January 2019

Salary Details:

Officer : Rs. 23700 - 42020/- Per Month

Senior Manager : Rs. 42020 - 51490/- Per Month

Click here to apply: https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx