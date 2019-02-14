  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PNB recruitment 2019: Recruitment of 325 Technical Officers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 325 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for Officer (IT), Senior Manager (Credit) and various other vacancies can apply online application from 14th February 2019 and before 2nd March 2019.

    PNB recruitment 2019: Recruitment of 325 Technical Officers

    Education Qualification:

    Officer : Full time course in MCA/ B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Electronics and Communication/ Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology from a University/Institute recognized by the Govt. Of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

    Also Read | Karnataka: KPSC to recruit 844 First & Second Division Assistants

    Senior Manager: CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM (with specialization in Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

    Age limit:

    Officer : 21 to 28 years

    Senior Manager : 25 to 37 years
    As of 1st January 2019

    Salary Details:

    Officer : Rs. 23700 - 42020/- Per Month

    Senior Manager : Rs. 42020 - 51490/- Per Month

    Click here to apply: https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx

    Read more about:

    punjab national bank job employment

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue