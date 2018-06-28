PNB fraud: Nirav Modi does not have multiple passports, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi did not possess multiple passports at any point of time.

"Nirav Modi was issued a fresh passport only after his previous passports were physically cancelled. At no stage, he had more than one valid passport in his possession. In February his passport was suspended and eventually revoked," he said.

"We have sent messages to a group of countries requesting the help of that govt in denying entry to Nirav Modi and to inform us if he is residing in that country. So far we have not received any extradition request in respect of Nirav Modi," he added.

The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) worth over $ 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

The agency recently charge-sheeted both Modi and Choksi separately in the scam. It has now approached the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi back for facing trial in the cases against them, the sources said.

The CBI, in its chargesheets filed on May 14, had alleged that Nirav Modi, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent LoUs issued from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai.

