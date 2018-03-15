PNB fraud: ED seeks Interpol notice against Modi, Choksi

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Interpol for issuance of a red corner notice against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the two prime accused in the PNB scam.

The notice was sought on the basis of a court order that had issued non-bailable warrants against Modi and Choksi in a money laundering case. The ED sent the request to the CBI which is the nodal agency for the Interpol in India. This would now be taken up with the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.

The duo accused in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB fraud case are abroad and have refused to join the investigation. The red-corner notice will help the agencies locate the duo. This would also pave the way for an extradition process apart from restricting their movements.

Recently a court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against Choksi and Modi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agencies informed the court that despite repeated summons, the duo has refused to join the probe. The court had also allowed the agencies to issue Letters Rogatory (LRs) to six countries - Malaysia, Armenia, France, China, Japan, Russia and Belgium 1 for obtaining information about the overseas business of the duo.

