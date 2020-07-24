PM’s speech, unfurling Tricolour part of mellowed down Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi, July 24: The government in its detailed guidelines regarding the celebration of Independence Day has said that this year at Red Fort, the activities would be very limited.

This year it would be limited to the Prime Minister's speech, guard of honour, unfurling of the National Flag, National Anthem and release of the tricolour balloons.

School children will not be part of the function and the list of dignitaries would be lesser.

Avoid large gatherings, honour COVID-19 warriors: Centre on Independence Day

This year there would be only 250 invitees as opposed to the 900 to 1,000 every year.

The final list would be prepared by the Ministry of Defence, a report in the Indian Express said.

Except for the NCC cadets, this year children will not take part. The staff would be present with PPE kits and there will be several sanitisation points, the report also added.

Many more details such as the list of invitees, size of the gathering and also whether tea should be served are year to be finalised.

Meanwhile preparations are underway at the Red Fort. The chairs will be placed in designated areas to ensure social distancing. The Fort will be shut for the public from August 1 onwards. Earlier the Red Fort was open until August 7.