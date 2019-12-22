  • search
    PM mega rally updates: On CAA issue, Modi assures no harm to Indian Muslims

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    PM mega rally updates: Modi begins addresses at Ramlila Maidan

    Stay tuned for all the Updates:

    3:23 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi urged the people of Delhi to launch a mass cleanliness drive before the year ends. He said that we should welcome new year with a cleaner Delhi.
    3:23 PM, 22 Dec
    Will do everything for peace, security of nation
    3:23 PM, 22 Dec
    Congress and its supporters are also disturbed by the fact that why PM Modi is respected in the world and especially, in Muslim countries
    3:23 PM, 22 Dec
    3:12 PM, 22 Dec
    Mamata didi went from Kolkata to UN. Few years back, she was pleading before Parliament that infiltrators coming from Bangladesh should be stopped. Didi what has happened you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come & go. Why are you scared?
    3:12 PM, 22 Dec
    I am very confident that those who are standing with the tricolour in their hands will also raise voice against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. They will inspire people to do that.
    3:12 PM, 22 Dec
    2 weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu-ka-tila who was named 'nagarikta'. I want to ask miscreants & people engaged in remote control politics, if lives of 'nagarikta' & her parents become easy, if problem of any citizen of country is solved, why does it pain you?
    3:10 PM, 22 Dec
    Muslim countries released many Indian prisoners, Saudi increased Hajj quota
    3:08 PM, 22 Dec
    Assam's former CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had written letters to the PM to provide help for religiously persecuted minorities from Bangladesh
    2:59 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi says there is a very simple difference — an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out.
    2:58 PM, 22 Dec
    There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out.
    2:58 PM, 22 Dec
    Is Modi guilty if he delivers on Manmohan Singh's demands? asks PM
    2:48 PM, 22 Dec
    PM Modi says that girls are religiously converted and forced to marry in Pakistan. It is well-documented. It only happens because they follow a different religion. These people have come to India only due to such religious persecution:
    2:48 PM, 22 Dec
    Some dalit leaders, too, have entered the muddle without even understanding.
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    The Act will only apply to the people who've been living in India for several years now. No new refugee will benefit from the Citizenship Amendment Act
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims
    2:45 PM, 22 Dec
    Politicians belonging to 100-year old political parties are not voicing for peace. They are mum on the violence being meted out on policemen and other people. It clearly shows you agree with this
    2:44 PM, 22 Dec
    NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought NRC in cabinet nor in Parliament. If we're passing a legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring a legislation to send you out?
    2:42 PM, 22 Dec
    Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres...Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated.
    2:42 PM, 22 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the police is there to always help the people and attacking them is not justified.
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi says no appeal for peace from seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace&security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you.
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country?
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people's rights, it will not stand
    2:26 PM, 22 Dec
    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter:
    2:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'
    narendra modi ramlila maidan bjp new delhi

