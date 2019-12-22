News India live

PM mega rally updates: 'We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities'

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi says that girls are religiously converted and forced to marry in Pakistan. It is well-documented. It only happens because they follow a different religion. These people have come to India only due to such religious persecution: Some dalit leaders, too, have entered the muddle without even understanding. We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics The Act will only apply to the people who've been living in India for several years now. No new refugee will benefit from the Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims Politicians belonging to 100-year old political parties are not voicing for peace. They are mum on the violence being meted out on policemen and other people. It clearly shows you agree with this NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought NRC in cabinet nor in Parliament. If we're passing a legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring a legislation to send you out? Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres...Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the police is there to always help the people and attacking them is not justified. Amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens Modi says no appeal for peace from seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval 33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace&security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you. Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country? Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people's rights, it will not stand



Modi & Shah have destroyed your future.They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs & damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved 🇮🇳& hiding behind hate.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' On protests against citizenship law, Modi said,''People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos.'' Our Govt took up the task of completing them. After its completion, every day about 30-40,000 trucks don't enter Delhi, but go around it and that lightens Delhi's traffic We built peripheral expressways, opened hundreds of CNG stations to curb pollution Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, Modi said that it is doing nothing to provide clean water to the people of Delhi. Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authroised the unauthrosied colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980? Before 2014, the Delhi metro grew at a rate of about 14 km per year on average We built the Peripheral Expressway to decongest Delhi Modi said the earlier governments did nothing to expand the metro network. He added that the fourth phase of Delhi Metro was stalled unnecessarily by the previous government. Attacking Congress Party, Modi said that they gave land to VVIPs, while his party gave land to the people of Delhi. Modi targets AAP government, says it gave over 2,000 bungalows in posh Delhi locations to 'VIPs' close to it in an illegal manner The problem stood as it was for decades. The past govts never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.

The rally at Ramlila Maidan will begin around 11.30 am, according to reports. The venue is a just over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality, where the police used water cannons and batons on protestors on Friday evening. Elaborate secutiy arrangements have been made at Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Spaces across the Ramlila Maidan had been declared no-fly zones through central safety businesses, protecting in thoughts intelligence inputs that some other people would possibly try to disrupt the High Minister’s rally. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa stated a three-layer safety quilt comprising officials from the Particular Coverage Team (SPG) and Delhi Police is being positioned on the venue to thwart any untoward incidents. The rally will kick off the ruling party’s election campaign in Delhi, which will go to the polls early next year. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that an estimated two lakh attendees from across the north India are coming to the event aboard 3,000 buses. चलो रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/P5fPtdxCsB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) December 21, 2019 In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the 'dhanyawad rally', which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing. According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. "Twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised," the official said. Area sanitisation means that the movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, traffic police personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister, the official said. According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation. Checking of vehicles has been stepped up on border areas to ensure that "unscrupulous" elements do not enter the national capital to disrupt the rally, the sources said. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area pic.twitter.com/QktUV4byb3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019 Visuals from where Modi will be addressing a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally. Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and Working President J P Nadda have been put up around Ramlila Maidan. Outside the premises, people from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be playing 'dhol'. The BJP has majorly focused on unauthorised colonies in this rally because this will become a big issue in the upcoming Delhi elections. A tableau of unauthorised colony has been installed too. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will corner the government by leading protest rallies against CAA and NRC across the city with its top brass present Apart from Modi, seven top members of Parliament from Delhi and the entire Delhi BJP leadership are likely to be in attendance. पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी कुछ ही देर में दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में 'आभार रैली' को संबोधित करेंगे। #DilliChaleModiKeSaath



लाइव सुनें 9345014501पर। pic.twitter.com/GIuzQtMlck — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019 Thousands of people have gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/M8mW6argWp — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 22, 2019 Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory PM Modi will shortly address the 'Aabhaar Rally' at Ramlila Maidan Modi is also expected to address the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, keeping in mind the protests that have been erupted across different states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally shortly. PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Even after several decades after Independence, a large section of population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit & false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer & a cut-off date - life of a large population in Delhi' was confined around these words. Modi raises slogan of 'vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta' BJP got chance to usher in a new dawn for over 40 lakh people by giving them ownership rights to their houses You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that. The problem stood as it was for decades. The past govts never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems