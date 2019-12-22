PM mega rally updates: 'We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities'

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    PM mega rally updates: Modi begins addresses at Ramlila Maidan

    Stay tuned for all the Updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:48 PM, 22 Dec
    PM Modi says that girls are religiously converted and forced to marry in Pakistan. It is well-documented. It only happens because they follow a different religion. These people have come to India only due to such religious persecution:
    2:48 PM, 22 Dec
    Some dalit leaders, too, have entered the muddle without even understanding.
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    We had a chance to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to our rivals' politics
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    The Act will only apply to the people who've been living in India for several years now. No new refugee will benefit from the Citizenship Amendment Act
    2:46 PM, 22 Dec
    Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims
    2:45 PM, 22 Dec
    Politicians belonging to 100-year old political parties are not voicing for peace. They are mum on the violence being meted out on policemen and other people. It clearly shows you agree with this
    2:44 PM, 22 Dec
    NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought NRC in cabinet nor in Parliament. If we're passing a legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring a legislation to send you out?
    2:42 PM, 22 Dec
    Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres...Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated.
    2:42 PM, 22 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the police is there to always help the people and attacking them is not justified.
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi says no appeal for peace from seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace&security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you.
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country?
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people's rights, it will not stand
    2:26 PM, 22 Dec
    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter:
    2:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'
    2:11 PM, 22 Dec
    On protests against citizenship law, Modi said,''People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos.''
    2:10 PM, 22 Dec
    Our Govt took up the task of completing them. After its completion, every day about 30-40,000 trucks don't enter Delhi, but go around it and that lightens Delhi's traffic
    2:10 PM, 22 Dec
    We built peripheral expressways, opened hundreds of CNG stations to curb pollution
    2:07 PM, 22 Dec
    Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, Modi said that it is doing nothing to provide clean water to the people of Delhi.
    2:06 PM, 22 Dec
    Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authroised the unauthrosied colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980?
    2:04 PM, 22 Dec
    Before 2014, the Delhi metro grew at a rate of about 14 km per year on average
    2:03 PM, 22 Dec
    We built the Peripheral Expressway to decongest Delhi
    2:03 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi said the earlier governments did nothing to expand the metro network. He added that the fourth phase of Delhi Metro was stalled unnecessarily by the previous government.
    2:02 PM, 22 Dec
    Attacking Congress Party, Modi said that they gave land to VVIPs, while his party gave land to the people of Delhi.
    2:01 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi targets AAP government, says it gave over 2,000 bungalows in posh Delhi locations to 'VIPs' close to it in an illegal manner
    2:00 PM, 22 Dec
    The problem stood as it was for decades. The past govts never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems
    2:00 PM, 22 Dec
    You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.
