PM's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan updates: Amid anti-CAA stir, Modi to address gathering
India
New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area pic.twitter.com/QktUV4byb3— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.
According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. "Twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised," the official said.
चलो रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/P5fPtdxCsB— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) December 21, 2019
In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the 'dhanyawad rally', which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.