  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan updates: Amid anti-CAA stir, Modi to address gathering

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    PM Modi to address mega rally at Delhis Ramlila Maidan today amid anti-CAA stir

    Stay tuned for all the Updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:49 AM, 22 Dec
    Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will corner the government by leading protest rallies against CAA and NRC across the city with its top brass present
    10:37 AM, 22 Dec
    The BJP has majorly focused on unauthorised colonies in this rally because this will become a big issue in the upcoming Delhi elections. A tableau of unauthorised colony has been installed too.
    10:36 AM, 22 Dec
    Outside the premises, people from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will be playing 'dhol'.
    10:36 AM, 22 Dec
    Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and Working President J P Nadda have been put up around Ramlila Maidan.
    10:36 AM, 22 Dec
    Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.
    10:25 AM, 22 Dec
    Visuals from where Modi will be addressing a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area
    10:25 AM, 22 Dec
    Checking of vehicles has been stepped up on border areas to ensure that "unscrupulous" elements do not enter the national capital to disrupt the rally, the sources said.
    10:25 AM, 22 Dec
    According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.
    10:05 AM, 22 Dec
    Apart from this, traffic police personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister, the official said.
    10:05 AM, 22 Dec
    Area sanitisation means that the movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed.
    10:04 AM, 22 Dec
    According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. "Twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised," the official said.
    10:04 AM, 22 Dec
    In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the 'dhanyawad rally', which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.
    10:03 AM, 22 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that an estimated two lakh attendees from across the north India are coming to the event aboard 3,000 buses.
    9:44 AM, 22 Dec
    The rally will kick off the ruling party’s election campaign in Delhi, which will go to the polls early next year.
    9:17 AM, 22 Dec
    Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa stated a three-layer safety quilt comprising officials from the Particular Coverage Team (SPG) and Delhi Police is being positioned on the venue to thwart any untoward incidents.
    9:03 AM, 22 Dec
    Spaces across the Ramlila Maidan had been declared no-fly zones through central safety businesses, protecting in thoughts intelligence inputs that some other people would possibly try to disrupt the High Minister’s rally.
    9:03 AM, 22 Dec
    Elaborate secutiy arrangements have been made at Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
    9:03 AM, 22 Dec
    The rally at Ramlila Maidan will begin around 11.30 am, according to reports. The venue is a just over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality, where the police used water cannons and batons on protestors on Friday evening.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ramlila maidan bjp new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue