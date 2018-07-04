PM’s Azamgarh rally to woo OBCs but the community claims to be the most neglected

New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be on song as far as preparation of Lok Sabha elections is concerned as he has already taken lead by addressing a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar to have in mind 1.5 crore Kabirpanthi as per a rough estimate.

Two more rallies are scheduled one in Azamgarh and the other in Varanasi. But resentment among the local OBC community especially MBCs may mar the efforts of the PM despite huge turn up.

Former chief minister of UP Mulayam Singh is the sitting MP from Azamgarh while Varanasi is represented by PM himself. The focus of the BJP is MBCs and dalits community. Amid speculations and talks of opposition unity, PM has started wooing voters.

Sources in the city told OneIndia that Prime minister will address a rally in Azamgarh on July 14 near Maduri airstrip in Azamgarh where around 2 lakh people are expected to come to hear the PM speaking. Modi is also expected to inaugurate Poorvanchal Expressway during his visit to Azamgarh.

Why Azamgarh after Sant Kabir Nagar? Azamgarh is a backward-dominated constituency and with the BJP focusing on the OBC and MBC and Dalits, it was important to hold a rally in Azamgarh.

The BJP lost last Lok Sabha election just by 65000 votes to Mulayam Singh and possible alliance of the BSP and SP appears to have pulled the rug beneath the BJP's feet so it not only wants to cajole OBC and Dalit voters but also want to put psychological pressure on the Opposition.

Sources in the party said that strategically the BJP is no doubt ahead of its rivals but the party needs to have a reality check as far as voters are concerned. The BJP has one Lok Sabha seat out of two seats and one Assembly out of 10 seats in Azamgarh district that to when there was Modi wave in the state. The only Assembly seat is with Arunkant Yadav - the son of Ramakant Yadav who has his own influence in the district.

Sources said that If you add votes of the BSP and SP Assembly wise the BJP will be trailing with a double or triple margin. Population of forward cast in the district is maximum 10 per cent but there are two MLCs belonging to the district from the upper caste one is Vijay Bahadur Pathak and the other is SP turncoat Yashwant Singh - a Rajput. District president of Azamgarh is also a Rajput at the moment and the district BJP is under upper cast from the past 15-20 years.

In-charge of the rally is Sahjanand Rai who is general secretary of Gorakhpur region. Rai allegedly humiliated an MBC leader Vinod Rajbhar in a executive committee meeting and asked him leave the meeting. Such things are traveling among people of the district. How much the PM's rally will be able to turn crowd into vote is yet to be seen.

Sources said that people have lots of faith in the PM but they too have this faith on him that justice must be done and at least OBCs are given judicious representation.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day