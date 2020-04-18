PMO meets, discusses easing of lockdown from April 20

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: A preparatory meeting was held with officials by the Prime Minister's Office to discuss issues relating to the partial relaxing of the lockdown from Monday onwards.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, P K Mishra. The meeting focused mainly on getting workers to factories. It also discussed the systems and processes the states would need to put in place for the effective implementation of the guidelines to be followed for a partial exit from the lockdown.

Fresh exemptions for lockdown period: MHA allows construction in rural areas

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines during the lockdown period. It said from April 20 onwards, industries in rural areas and special economic zones could resume.

It also permitted services such as e-commerce outside the hotspots and containment zones declared by the respective states and Union Territories.

The primary discussion revolved around ensuring fool proof ways to transport the workforce that would return to the industries. Workers would have to be ferried in dedicated vehicles in the absence of public transport. Meetings are also being held with the state officials to ensure that the guidelines are strictly implemented. After all it is the states which have to enforce these guidelines, an official present at the meeting told OneIndia.

More stress, suffering for migrants as lockdown is extended

The states have also been advised to keep in touch with the PMO, where issues such a law and order are concerned. Law and order is a state subject and states would need to ensue that there is no eventuality. The states with the PMO will assess the situation and directions would also be issued.