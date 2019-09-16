  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PMO defines roles for NSA Doval and other top officers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The Prime Minister's Office has defined work area for its top officers days after P K Mishra and P K Sinha were appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor respectively.

    According to an order issued by the PMO, Principal Secretary Mishra will look into policy issues and matters relating to ministries of Personnel, Law, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and other appointments.

    NSA Ajit Doval
    NSA Ajit Doval.PTI Photo

    He will also look into issues related to the Cabinet Secretariat, listing of items for the meeting of the Union Cabinet, anti-corruption unit, PMO's establishment and all important policy issues and matters, according to the order.

    Article 370 gave special discrimination, not special status: Ajit Doval

    NSA Ajit Doval will look into all matters relating to national security and policy matters -- except appointments. He will also oversee policy matters relating to ministries of External Affairs, Overseas Indians Affairs, Defence, Space, Atomic Energy and the country's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

    He will also be in charge of all policies and matters relating to National Security Council Secretariat and the National Authority for Chemical Weapons.

    Doval has also been allocated the issue of talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) separatists.

    On the other hand, PM's Principal Advisor Sinha will oversee policy issues and matters relating to all ministries/departments/agencies/bodies except those specifically allocated to the Principal Secretary and the NSA, the order issued on September 13 said.

    Mishra was the prime minister's additional principal secretary and was last week elevated as his Principal Secretary after Nripendra Misra stepped down.

    The bosses of South Block: Meet PM Modi's core team

    Sinha is a former Cabinet Secretary and was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO before being made PM Modi's Principal Advisor.

    Mishra and Mr Doval hold the rank of a Cabinet minister.

    More PMO News

    Read more about:

    pmo ajit doval

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue