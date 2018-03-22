PMLA case: CBI Special court grants bail to former HP CM Virbhadra Singh

A special court on Thursday granted bail to the former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, his wife and others related in a money laundering case. The court also directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with surety of the same amount.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has fixed 25 April as the next date for scrutiny of the documents.

Earlier last month, the Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet against Singh, his wife and others under the provisions of the PMLA.

The CBI had claimed that Singh had allegedly accumulated assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.

In a separate case filed by the CBI in the matter, Singh, his wife and Chauhan were charge-sheeted along with others.

OneIndia News

