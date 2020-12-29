PMC Bank scam: ED issues fresh summon to Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on Jan 5th

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 29: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued fresh summon to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut to appear before it on 5th January in connection with PMC Bank scam case.

The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Varsha Raut on Tuesday did not appear before the ED. Official sources said she asked for a new date of January 5 for deposing before the central probe agency in Mumbai.

According to reports, this is the fourth summons sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore came to light.

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to a loan of about Rs 55 lakh she had taken from the wife of a person who is accused in the PMC Bank alleged fraud case.

The ED had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than ₹3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.