PMC Bank case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife skips Enforcement Directorate's summons

India

Mumbai, Dec 29: In a recent development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the PMC bank fraud case.

Varsha Raut had been summoned by the agency that investigates financial crimes on Sunday prompting a war of words between Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and ally-turned-adversary BJP which governs at the centre.

It can be seen that this is the third time Varsha Raut has been summoned the probe agency. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health, according to the sources said.

After the ED summon Raut's wife, he said targetting women of a household was an "act of cowardice". "We are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly," the Sena leader added.

In September, 2019, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

The Shiv Sena leader also accused the Central government of using the probe agencies to harass the political opponents who were crucial to the government formation in Maharashtra.

"In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now all of you are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else," Raut said.

He further alleged that Central agencies were being used as "weapons" against family members of (BJP's) political opponents who cannot be won over. Raut said BJP leaders had a list of 22 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP with them "who will be made to resign under the pressure of the Central investigating agencies".